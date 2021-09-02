State Bank of India up for fifth session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 430.35, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.9% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 430.35, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17167.25. The Sensex is at 57624.49, up 0.5%. State Bank of India has dropped around 3.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 4.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36574.3, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 295.8 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 432.15, up 0.46% on the day. State Bank of India is up 101.9% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% spurt in NIFTY and a 56.12% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 16.88 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

