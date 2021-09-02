SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third straight session

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1241.85, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.71% in last one year as compared to a 49.07% jump in NIFTY and a 59.53% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 94.75 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

