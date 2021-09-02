Wipro Ltd up for third consecutive session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 648.7, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 129.34% in last one year as compared to a 49.07% jump in NIFTY and a 86.76% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 648.7, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 17184.4. The Sensex is at 57691.22, up 0.62%. Wipro Ltd has gained around 8.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34110.5, up 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 649.9, up 1.18% on the day. Wipro Ltd is up 129.34% in last one year as compared to a 49.07% jump in NIFTY and a 86.76% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.38 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)