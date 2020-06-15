JUST IN
Board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issue for Rs 100 cr

At meeting held on 13 June 2020

The Board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial at its meeting held on 13 June 2020 has approved the issuance of 1000 rated,listed, secured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating upto an amount of Rs. 100 crore on a Private Placement basis, in accordance with the provisionsof Sections 42 and 71 of the Companies Act, 2013.

