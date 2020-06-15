Board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial approves NCD issue for Rs 100 cr

-
At meeting held on 13 June 2020The Board of Spandana Sphoorty Financial at its meeting held on 13 June 2020 has approved the issuance of 1000 rated,listed, secured, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures having a face value of Rs. 10,00,000 each, aggregating upto an amount of Rs. 100 crore on a Private Placement basis, in accordance with the provisionsof Sections 42 and 71 of the Companies Act, 2013.
