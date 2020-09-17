Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Damodar Industries Ltd, GPT Infraprojects Ltd and Indo Count Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 17 September 2020.

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd lost 10.88% to Rs 360 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34181 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd tumbled 7.82% to Rs 5352. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10800 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5236 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 23. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2142 shares in the past one month.

GPT Infraprojects Ltd fell 5.21% to Rs 28.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18356 shares in the past one month.

Indo Count Industries Ltd plummeted 5.09% to Rs 92.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16211 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32002 shares in the past one month.

