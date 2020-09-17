Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Metal index decreasing 143.63 points or 1.63% at 8649.21 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 4.05%), NMDC Ltd (down 3.14%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 2.36%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 2.28%),JSW Steel Ltd (down 1.25%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vedanta Ltd (down 0.67%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 0.66%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.43%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 0.56%), turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 241.24 or 0.61% at 39061.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.8 points or 0.65% at 11528.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.09 points or 0.53% at 15349.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.35 points or 0.46% at 5082.58.

On BSE,1027 shares were trading in green, 1561 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

