Volumes soar at India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd counter

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 September 2020.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 12.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42511 shares. The stock gained 5.78% to Rs.271.00. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31184 shares. The stock lost 7.60% to Rs.5,365.00. Volumes stood at 37026 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 7.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.836.40. Volumes stood at 7.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 70.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.71.85. Volumes stood at 53.96 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 2.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47325 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.378.05. Volumes stood at 45037 shares in the last session.

