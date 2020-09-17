JUST IN
Capital Goods stocks ease

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Volumes soar at India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd counter

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 12.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42511 shares

GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Jindal Saw Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 17 September 2020.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 12.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 29.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 42511 shares. The stock gained 5.78% to Rs.271.00. Volumes stood at 2.02 lakh shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.13 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 31184 shares. The stock lost 7.60% to Rs.5,365.00. Volumes stood at 37026 shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd notched up volume of 7.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.29 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.68% to Rs.836.40. Volumes stood at 7.48 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Saw Ltd clocked volume of 70.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.63 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.64% to Rs.71.85. Volumes stood at 53.96 lakh shares in the last session.

DCM Shriram Ltd witnessed volume of 2.58 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47325 shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.378.05. Volumes stood at 45037 shares in the last session.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 14:30 IST

