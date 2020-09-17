Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 21.17 points or 1.24% at 1692.94 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.26%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.77%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.54%),NTPC Ltd (down 1.34%),Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were CESC Ltd (down 0.82%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.72%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.6%), Siemens Ltd (down 0.46%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.41%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.92%), and K E C International Ltd (up 0.72%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 241.24 or 0.61% at 39061.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 75.8 points or 0.65% at 11528.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 81.09 points or 0.53% at 15349.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 23.35 points or 0.46% at 5082.58.

On BSE,1027 shares were trading in green, 1561 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

