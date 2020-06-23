Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 1740.05 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 16.25% to Rs 241.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 288.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 1740.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1327.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.81% to Rs 519.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 575.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 4741.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4285.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

1740.051327.344741.294285.7813.8719.4714.3816.08253.88255.56669.48697.64226.52232.00568.06601.79241.44288.27519.35575.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)