Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 16.25% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.09% to Rs 1740.05 croreNet profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 16.25% to Rs 241.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 288.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.09% to Rs 1740.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1327.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.81% to Rs 519.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 575.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.63% to Rs 4741.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4285.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1740.051327.34 31 4741.294285.78 11 OPM %13.8719.47 -14.3816.08 - PBDT253.88255.56 -1 669.48697.64 -4 PBT226.52232.00 -2 568.06601.79 -6 NP241.44288.27 -16 519.35575.82 -10
