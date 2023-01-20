Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 66.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.70% to Rs 3807.64 croreNet profit of Bandhan Bank declined 66.17% to Rs 290.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 858.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.70% to Rs 3807.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3408.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income3807.643408.76 12 OPM %28.2250.44 -PBDT380.681144.44 -67 PBT380.681144.44 -67 NP290.57858.97 -66
