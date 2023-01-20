JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bandhan Bank Q3 PAT slumps 66% YoY to Rs 290 cr
Business Standard

Bandhan Bank standalone net profit declines 66.17% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 11.70% to Rs 3807.64 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank declined 66.17% to Rs 290.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 858.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.70% to Rs 3807.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3408.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income3807.643408.76 12 OPM %28.2250.44 -PBDT380.681144.44 -67 PBT380.681144.44 -67 NP290.57858.97 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 20 2023. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU