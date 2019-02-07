Bangalore Fort Farms commences commercial production at its new unit in Falta SEZ

Bangalore announced that its application for setting up new unit at SEZ as decided in a meeting of Board of Directors on 5 March, 2018, has been approved by the Development Commissioner, SEZ.

Further, the company has decided to commence commercial production of Jute Bags and Accessories in its new unit at SEZ w.e.f 15 February, 2019.

