Business Standard

Bangalore Fort Farms commences commercial production at its new unit in Falta SEZ

Capital Market 

Bangalore Fort Farms announced that its application for setting up new unit at Falta SEZ as decided in a meeting of Board of Directors on 5 March, 2018, has been approved by the Development Commissioner, Falta SEZ.

Further, the company has decided to commence commercial production of Jute Bags and Accessories in its new unit at Falta SEZ w.e.f 15 February, 2019.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 12:59 IST

