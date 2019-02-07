JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Interest rate sensitives in spotlight on RBI policy

Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Tadalafil Tablets 20mg
Business Standard

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives tentative ANDA approval for Fulvestrant Injection

Capital Market 

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration for Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), a generic version of FASLODEX1 Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending December 2018, the FASLODEX Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $533.3 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 09:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements