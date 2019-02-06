GAIL offloads pipeline laying contract of Bokaro - Durgapur section from IL&FS

-
Contract for the Pradhan Mantri Uljia Ganga section re-tendered and awarded to three different contractorsGAIL (India) has offloaded the pipe laying contract from IL&FS due to poor project progress driven on account of acute financial crisis. The Bokaro Durgapur section (124 kms) is now re-tendered and awarded to three different contractors to expedite construction efforts for hooking up supply network to the fertilizer, city gas distribution and other industrial consumers.
Meanwhile in a separate pro-active measure taken earlier, the project consultant, Engineers India Limited was replaced by MECON for overseeing the project activities under this crucial stretch.
Post commencing supplies at Varanasi, the final leg of PhaseI (PhulpurPatna section of approx. 585 Km length) of the 2660 km pipeline project is now closer to readiness and natural gas supply to the Bihar State capital Patna is expected to commence during the second fortnight of this month.
