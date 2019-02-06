GAIL offloads pipeline laying contract of Bokaro - Durgapur section from IL&FS

Contract for the Pradhan Mantri Uljia Ganga section re-tendered and awarded to three different contractors

(India) has offloaded the pipe laying contract from IL&FS due to poor project progress driven on account of acute financial crisis. The Durgapur section (124 kms) is now re-tendered and awarded to three different contractors to expedite construction efforts for hooking up supply network to the fertilizer, and other industrial consumers.

Meanwhile in a separate pro-active measure taken earlier, the project consultant, Engineers Limited was replaced by for overseeing the project activities under this crucial stretch.

Post commencing supplies at Varanasi, the final leg of PhaseI (PhulpurPatna section of approx. 585 Km length) of the 2660 km pipeline project is now closer to readiness and to the Bihar State capital is expected to commence during the second fortnight of this month.

