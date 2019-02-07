Cipla receives USFDA final approval for Tadalafil Tablets 20mg

Cipla has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tadalafil Tablets 20mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
Cipla's Tadalafil Tablets 20mg is AB-rated generic therapeutic equivalent version of Eli Lilly & Co.'s Adcirca . It is a phosphodiesterase 5 (PDE5) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability.
According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Adcirca and its generic equivalents had US sales of approximately $490M for the 12-month period ending November 2018. The product is available for shipping immediately.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU