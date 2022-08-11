Anik Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Capacite Infraprojects Ltd, AMD Industries Ltd and Visagar Polytex Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 August 2022.

Anik Industries Ltd surged 17.24% to Rs 37.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35430 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11137 shares in the past one month.

Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd spiked 16.25% to Rs 82.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19805 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2004 shares in the past one month.

Capacite Infraprojects Ltd soared 13.02% to Rs 135.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52367 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29625 shares in the past one month.

AMD Industries Ltd exploded 12.43% to Rs 62.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16360 shares in the past one month.

Visagar Polytex Ltd rose 11.11% to Rs 1.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

