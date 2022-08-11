Abbott India Q1 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 205 cr

Abbott India's net profit rose 5% to Rs 205.64 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 195.76 crore posted in Q1 FY22.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,304.37 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2022 as against Rs 1,217.83 crore during the same period in the previous year, registering a growth of 7.1%.

The drug maker's profit before tax increased 4.4% to Rs 275.19 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 263.59 crore in Q1 FY22.

Total expenses rose 8.43% year on year to Rs 1,055.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2022. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 158.08 crore (up 31.18% YoY) and employee benefits expense was at Rs 152.09 crore (up 4.55% YoY).

Abbott India has a portfolio of science-based offerings in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic pharmaceuticals.

Shares of Abbott India declined 1.36% to Rs 19,341.90 on the BSE.

