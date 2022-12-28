Bank of Baroda spurts 3.35%, up for third straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 183.55, up 3.35% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 126.74% in last one year as compared to a 5.42% jump in NIFTY and a 22.52% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda rose for a third straight session today. Bank of Baroda has gained around 9.39% in last one month.

The volume in the stock stood at 208.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 334.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.45, up 2.7% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.72 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

