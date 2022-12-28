Punjab & Sind Bank up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 34.35, up 4.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 116.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 71.08% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Punjab & Sind Bank gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.35, up 4.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 18147.05. The Sensex is at 60963.67, up 0.06%. Punjab & Sind Bank has risen around 61.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has risen around 5.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4225.7, up 1.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 70.47 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 192.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 19.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)