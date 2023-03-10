JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sameer Batra joins Domino's India as President and Chief Business Officer
Business Standard

Bank of Baroda to divest up to 49% stake in BOB Financial Solutions

Capital Market 

The Board of Bank of Baroda has approved for divestment up to 49% of Bank's shareholding in its 100% owned subsidiary i.e.

BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL), and issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI), from Suitable Investors / Strategic Partners to acquire shareholding of BOB in BFSL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU