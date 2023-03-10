Bank of Baroda to divest up to 49% stake in BOB Financial Solutions

The Board of Bank of Baroda has approved for divestment up to 49% of Bank's shareholding in its 100% owned subsidiary i.e.

BOB Financial Solutions (BFSL), and issuance of an advertisement inviting Expressions of Interest (EOI), from Suitable Investors / Strategic Partners to acquire shareholding of BOB in BFSL.

