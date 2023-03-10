Natco Pharma launches additional strengths for lenalidomide capsules in U.S.

Natco Pharma announced the launch of additional strengths for the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules), in 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths, in the United States, through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.

S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

With this launch the companies made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market. Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma

