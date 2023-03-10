JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

US Stocks end steep lower

Tata Motors update on IPO of Tata Technologies
Business Standard

Natco Pharma launches additional strengths for lenalidomide capsules in U.S.

Capital Market 

Natco Pharma announced the launch of additional strengths for the generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide capsules), in 2.5 mg, and 20 mg strengths, in the United States, through its marketing partner Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.

S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

With this launch the companies made available all the strengths of lenalidomide in the US market. Lenalidomide capsules are a prescription medicine used in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 09:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU