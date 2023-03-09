JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

PNC Infratech bags two NHAI road projects worth Rs 2004 cr
Business Standard

V I P Industries allots 19,400 equity shares under ESAR

Capital Market 

V I P Industries has allotted 19,400 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the allottee(s), upon exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under the said Plan.

These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,16,35,835 (Nos.) to 14,16,55,235 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 18:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU