V I P Industries allots 19,400 equity shares under ESAR

V I P Industries has allotted 19,400 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 2/- each to the allottee(s), upon exercise of Employee Stock Appreciation Rights under the said Plan.

These shares shall rank pari passu, in all respects with the existing equity shares of the Company.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,16,35,835 (Nos.) to 14,16,55,235 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2 each.

