PNC Infratech bags two NHAI road projects worth Rs 2004 cr

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (lowest) bidder for two Highway Projects of NHAI with an aggregate bid project cost of Rs. 2004.43 crore.

Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi - Kolkata Highway from junction with Chandauli - Chainpur Road near Khainti village to junction with Bhabhua - Adhaura road near Palka village for 27.0 km length (from km 27+000 to km 54+000) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode - Package 2 (Bid project cost Rs 891 crore).

Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi - Ranchi - Kolkata Highway from junction with Bhabhua - Adhaura Road in Bhairopur village to Konki village for 36.0 km length (from km 54+000 to km 90+000) under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode - Package 3 (Bid project cost Rs 1113.43 crore).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)