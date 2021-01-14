Bank of India jumps around 1%

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 54.85, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.68% in last one year as compared to a 18.14% drop in NIFTY and a 19.34% drop in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.85, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 14582.2. The Sensex is at 49513.48, up 0.04%. Bank of India has risen around 5.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 8.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1972.65, up 0.72% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

