Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 251.79 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.70% to Rs 10814.12 croreNet profit of Bank of India reported to Rs 251.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3969.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 15.70% to Rs 10814.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9346.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5546.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6043.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 7.08% to Rs 40767.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 38071.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income10814.129346.84 16 40767.8138071.41 7 OPM %51.53-1.01 -32.5434.67 - PBDT405.75-5502.00 LP -8713.41-8633.50 -1 PBT405.75-5502.00 LP -8713.41-8633.50 -1 NP251.79-3969.27 LP -5546.90-6043.71 8
