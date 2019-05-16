JUST IN
Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 36.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.38% to Rs 191.31 crore

Net profit of Ingersoll-Rand (India) declined 36.44% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.38% to Rs 191.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.94% to Rs 80.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 739.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 614.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales191.31136.28 40 739.07614.79 20 OPM %12.8117.43 -14.2611.51 - PBDT31.5744.31 -29 138.82144.24 -4 PBT28.7141.38 -31 127.45131.64 -3 NP16.8326.48 -36 80.9388.88 -9

