Ingersoll-Rand (India) standalone net profit declines 36.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 40.38% to Rs 191.31 crore

Net profit of (India) declined 36.44% to Rs 16.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 40.38% to Rs 191.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 136.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.94% to Rs 80.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 88.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 739.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 614.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

191.31136.28739.07614.7912.8117.4314.2611.5131.5744.31138.82144.2428.7141.38127.45131.6416.8326.4880.9388.88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)