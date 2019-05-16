Pearl Polymers standalone net profit rises 279.41% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 44.29 croreNet profit of Pearl Polymers rose 279.41% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 44.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 178.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 181.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales44.2947.22 -6 178.72181.01 -1 OPM %4.181.14 -1.522.38 - PBDT1.38-0.10 LP -0.021.53 PL PBT-0.16-1.40 89 -6.31-4.37 -44 NP1.290.34 279 -4.86-2.63 -85
