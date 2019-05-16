JUST IN
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 85.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 147.02% to Rs 2610.85 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 85.41% to Rs 91.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 147.02% to Rs 2610.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1056.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.56% to Rs 545.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.30% to Rs 10094.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7461.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2610.851056.93 147 10094.527461.11 35 OPM %16.017.08 -12.0110.47 - PBDT382.5183.59 358 1108.72786.70 41 PBT313.5974.83 319 989.96723.81 37 NP91.8749.55 85 545.28480.17 14

