Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals standalone net profit rises 85.41% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of rose 85.41% to Rs 91.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 49.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 147.02% to Rs 2610.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1056.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.56% to Rs 545.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 480.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 35.30% to Rs 10094.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7461.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

