Bank of India soars 1.48%, gains for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 41.25, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 54.52% in last one year as compared to a 14.62% slide in NIFTY and a 57.21% slide in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 41.25, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 10112. The Sensex is at 34196.62, up 0.64%. Bank of India has gained around 26.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 11.5% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1297.9, up 2.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 34.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.4 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

