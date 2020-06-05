Cadila Healthcare gets final USFDA nod for antiretroviral drug

Cadila Healthcare in a regulatory filing on Friday (5 June) announced that it has received a final approval from the US drug regulator to market Atazanavir capsules in multiple strengths.

Atanazavir, an antiretroviral drug, is used to treat infection of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). It is used in combination with other antiretroviral drugs to treat HIV-1 infection. The company will manufacture the drug at its facility in Ahmedabad.

Cadila Healthcare is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies. The group now has 291 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

On a consolidated basis, the drug maker's net profit tanked 26.54% to Rs 375.18 crore on a 0.52% rise in net sales to Rs 3,534.50 crore in Q3 December 2019 Q3 December 2018.

Shares of Cadila Healthcare were up 0.2% at Rs 363.45 on BSE. The scrip has traded in the range of Rs 357.90 to Rs 367.70 so far during the day.

