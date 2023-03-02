Bank of India soars 2.03%, Gains for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 75.55, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 60.57% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% jump in NIFTY and a 44.06% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 75.55, up 2.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17386.65. The Sensex is at 59129.15, down 0.47%. Bank of India has dropped around 5.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 2.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3767.2, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

