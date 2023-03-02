Rane Engine Valve Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd, Transwarranty Finance Ltd, Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd and S E Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2023.

Rane Engine Valve Ltd surged 18.17% to Rs 240 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 619 shares in the past one month.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd soared 14.24% to Rs 275.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1854 shares in the past one month.

Transwarranty Finance Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 9.46. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 200 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3028 shares in the past one month.

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd gained 10.00% to Rs 6.38. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5945 shares in the past one month.

S E Power Ltd advanced 9.96% to Rs 14.46. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5918 shares in the past one month.

