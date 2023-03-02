New Delhi Television Ltd gains for third straight session

New Delhi Television Ltd is quoting at Rs 209.25, up 4.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% drop in NIFTY and a 15.76% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17386.65. The Sensex is at 59129.15, down 0.47%. New Delhi Television Ltd has dropped around 1.65% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which New Delhi Television Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1737.6, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 29.9 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

