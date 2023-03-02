Adani Enterprises Ltd up for third consecutive session

Adani Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 1609.95, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.06% in last one year as compared to a 5.39% gain in NIFTY and a 11.62% gain in the Nifty Media index.

Adani Enterprises Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1609.95, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 17386.65. The Sensex is at 59129.15, down 0.47%. Adani Enterprises Ltd has added around 1.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5477.7, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 206.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 148.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1624.85, up 3.39% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 126.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

