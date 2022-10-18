Bank of India soars 2.88%, rises for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 48.25, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.98% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.23% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of India is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 48.25, up 2.88% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. Bank of India has slipped around 8.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 1.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3050.95, up 3.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.93 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

