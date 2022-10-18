Bank of Baroda soars 3.23%, rises for third straight session

JUST IN
Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 140.55, up 3.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.3% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% fall in NIFTY and a 2.05% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.55, up 3.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. Bank of Baroda has slipped around 0.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has slipped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39920.45, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 227.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 240.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 141.6, up 3.62% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 57.3% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% fall in NIFTY and a 2.05% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.56 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 13:06 IST

