State Bank of India soars 3%

State Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 559.95, up 3% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. State Bank of India has dropped around 2.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39920.45, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 121.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

