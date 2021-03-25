Bank of India to raise up to Rs 750 cr via Basel III compliant bonds

-
ALSO READ
PNB gains on incorporating new entity for credit card biz
Bank Credit Growth Decelerates To 5.7% On Year In June Quarter: RBI
Bank of Maharashtra intimates of strike on 26 Nov
Bank of Maharashtra soars on raising Rs 100 cr via Tier II bonds
Banks GNPA may rise to 14.8% by September 2021: RBI Financial Stability Report
-
The PSU bank announced plans to raise capital via issue of Basel-III compliant Additional Tier-I (AT-1) bonds aggregating to Rs 750 crore.
The issue comprises base issue of Rs 250 crore and green-shoe (over subscription) option of Rs 500 crore.
The bidding will take place on 26 March 2021 while the settlement and the allotment will take place on 30 March 2021. Investors can bid for a minimum lot size of Rs 1 crore and in multiples of Rs 1 crore thereafter.
The Government of India held 89.10% stake in Bank of India as on 31 December 2020.
The state-run lender reported 412.39% surge in net profit to Rs 541 crore in Q3 FY21 from Rs 106 crore in Q3 FY20. Total income fell 7.70% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 12,310.92 crore during the quarter.
The scrip fell 2.84% to Rs 70.15 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 70.15 and 72.85 so far during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU