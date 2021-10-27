Bank of India up for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 63.15, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 59.67% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% jump in NIFTY and a 131.34% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 63.15, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18301.5. The Sensex is at 61459.14, up 0.18%. Bank of India has gained around 19.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has gained around 22.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2879.25, up 2.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 129.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

