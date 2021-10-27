Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumps around 1%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is quoting at Rs 326.55, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.32% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 149.49% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 326.55, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18301.5. The Sensex is at 61459.14, up 0.18%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has added around 1.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5830.65, down 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.82 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 23.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.58 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

