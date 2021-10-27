ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd in demand

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 638, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 56.03% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% gain in NIFTY and a 66.33% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 638, up 2.47% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 18301.5. The Sensex is at 61459.14, up 0.18%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has dropped around 3.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 5.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19651.1, down 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 637.6, up 2.1% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 142.55 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

