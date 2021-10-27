Tech Mahindra Ltd soars 1.1%

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1580.5, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.51% in last one year as compared to a 56.03% jump in NIFTY and a 70.5% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd is up for a third straight session today. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 11.77% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35162.35, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1583.75, up 1.44% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.51 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

