Bank of Maharashtra announces change in directorate

With effect from 15 December 2022

Bank of Maharashtra announced the appointment of Prashant Kumar Goyal, (Director, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India) as Director on the Board of Bank of Maharashtra w.e.f 15 December 2022 and until further orders, vice Lalit Kumar Chandel.

