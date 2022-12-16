JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

VST Tillers Tractors unveils all-new VST 939DI 36hp 4WD Tractor

Dilip Buildcon receives LoA for a NHAI road project in Jharkhand
Business Standard

Bank of Maharashtra announces change in directorate

Capital Market 

With effect from 15 December 2022

Bank of Maharashtra announced the appointment of Prashant Kumar Goyal, (Director, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India) as Director on the Board of Bank of Maharashtra w.e.f 15 December 2022 and until further orders, vice Lalit Kumar Chandel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU