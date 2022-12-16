JUST IN
Oriental Aromatics receives upgrade in CDP rating

Oriental Aromatics announced that the company's CDP (formerly known as Carbon Disclosure Project) Rating has been upgraded to B ('Management Level') in 2022 from B- ('Management Level') in 2021.

The above-mentioned rating achieved by the Company is higher than the Asia regional average of C, and higher than the Chemicals sector average of B-.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:38 IST

