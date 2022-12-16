JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Logistics cost to reduce from 16% to 9% of GDP by end-2024: Nitin Gadkari

VST Tillers Tractors unveils all-new VST 939DI 36hp 4WD Tractor
Business Standard

Ircon completes excavation of escape tunnel of USBRL line in J&K

Capital Market 

Ircon International has completed significant milestone in T-49 of the USBRL line in Jammu & Kashmir with the excavation breakthrough of the Escape Tunnel on 15 December, 2022.

This is the longest railway tunnel of 12.76 km in India connecting Sumber Station (at 1418m MSL) & Arpinchala Station (at 1562m MSL).

The difficult geological conditions encountered during the excavation of 1500 m long stretch were high deformation/squeezing phenomenon causing local minor collapses, support damage etc., The Tunnel was excavated in the most difficult and challenging formations of the Himalayan range comprising essentially of tectonized metamorphic formations of carbonaceous phyllites, quartzitic phyllites and gneiss, under a maximum overburden of 1000 meters.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU