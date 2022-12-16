Ircon completes excavation of escape tunnel of USBRL line in J&K

-
This is the longest railway tunnel of 12.76 km in India connecting Sumber Station (at 1418m MSL) & Arpinchala Station (at 1562m MSL).
The difficult geological conditions encountered during the excavation of 1500 m long stretch were high deformation/squeezing phenomenon causing local minor collapses, support damage etc., The Tunnel was excavated in the most difficult and challenging formations of the Himalayan range comprising essentially of tectonized metamorphic formations of carbonaceous phyllites, quartzitic phyllites and gneiss, under a maximum overburden of 1000 meters.
