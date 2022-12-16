JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dilip Buildcon bags LoA for road project in Jharkhand
Business Standard

Board of Zee Media Corporation appoints director

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 16 December 2022

The Board of Zee Media Corporation at its meeting held on 16 December 2022 has appointed Purushottam Vaishnava (DIN: 01958304), as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation, with effect from 19 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU