Board of Zee Media Corporation appoints director

At meeting held on 16 December 2022

The Board of Zee Media Corporation at its meeting held on 16 December 2022 has appointed Purushottam Vaishnava (DIN: 01958304), as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation, with effect from 19 December 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)