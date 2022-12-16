Board of Zee Media Corporation appoints director

-
At meeting held on 16 December 2022The Board of Zee Media Corporation at its meeting held on 16 December 2022 has appointed Purushottam Vaishnava (DIN: 01958304), as an Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company liable to retire by rotation, with effect from 19 December 2022.
