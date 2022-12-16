JUST IN
AU Small Finance Bank enters into bancassurance tie up with HDFC Life

Capital Market 

AU Small Finance Bank entered into a corporate agency arrangement for soliciting insurance plans of HDFC Life through the bancassurance business model.

This partnership would enable diverse customers of AU Small Finance Bank to access the entire range of life insurance products offered by HDFC Life, thus fulfilling their need for financial protection.

The said arrangement will aim to further enrich the Bank's life insurance offering by enabling its customers to access the digital platform and the touch points of HDFC Life for servicing.

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 14:39 IST

