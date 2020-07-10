Bank of Maharashtra board approves fund raising plan

Bank of Maharashtra on Friday (10 July 2020) said that its board has approved raising upto Rs 2,000 crore through equity share issue or additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds.

The bank's board also approved raising Rs 1000 crore through issue of Basel III compliant Tier I/II bonds, subject to regulatory approvals.

Further, the board approved raising Rs 831 crore via issue of preferential equity shares to the Government of India.

The government-owned lender's net profit declined 20.5% to Rs 57.57 crore on 1.2% increase in total income to Rs 3,198.30 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

The Government of India holds 92.49% stake in Bank of Maharashtra (as on 31 March 2020).

The stock was currently down 0.34% to Rs 11.63. It has risen 2.92% from the day's low of Rs 11.30 in mid-morning trade.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)