Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 89.61 points or 1.69% at 5210.14 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Punjab National Bank (down 5.8%), SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.94%),IDBI Bank Ltd (down 4.93%),Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (down 4.92%),IDFC Ltd (down 4.68%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (down 4.47%), Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 4.29%), South Indian Bank Ltd (down 4.06%), RBL Bank Ltd (down 3.88%), and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (down 3.8%).

On the other hand, Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 7.99%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (up 4.99%), and JM Financial Ltd (up 3.43%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 114.5 or 0.31% at 36623.19.

The Nifty 50 index was down 44.1 points or 0.41% at 10769.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 51.46 points or 0.4% at 12796.78.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 24.83 points or 0.56% at 4432.02.

On BSE,903 shares were trading in green, 1621 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

