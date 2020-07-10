Ramky Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Damodar Industries Ltd, Tarmat Ltd, Jindal Photo Ltd and Oricon Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 July 2020.

Ramky Infrastructure Ltd lost 9.44% to Rs 37.4 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 75421 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14661 shares in the past one month.

Damodar Industries Ltd crashed 8.89% to Rs 24.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5222 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd tumbled 7.58% to Rs 25.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 255 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2915 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd corrected 7.19% to Rs 14.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33329 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 700 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd plummeted 6.86% to Rs 19. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44102 shares in the past one month.

