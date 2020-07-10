Volumes spurt at Firstsource Solutions Ltd counter

JUST IN
Elgi Equipments Ltd, Poly Medicure Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 July 2020.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd registered volume of 214.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29.52 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.55% to Rs.43.45. Volumes stood at 73.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd recorded volume of 8.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.40% to Rs.160.90. Volumes stood at 33708 shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd registered volume of 3.38 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57012 shares. The stock rose 7.51% to Rs.333.55. Volumes stood at 40649 shares in the last session.

Bharat Rasayan Ltd recorded volume of 78896 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13859 shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.9,670.00. Volumes stood at 33221 shares in the last session.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd notched up volume of 98103 shares by 14:23 IST on NSE, a 4.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21850 shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.668.45. Volumes stood at 2508 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 14:30 IST

